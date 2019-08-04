TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 400.9% during the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

