Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 61,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,095. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 311.18% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

