Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of Titan Medical stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 86,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

