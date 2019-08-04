Timicoin (TMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $775.00

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Timicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Timicoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Timicoin has a total market cap of $73,455.00 and approximately $775.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00258635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.01387097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00111038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Timicoin Coin Profile

Timicoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. Timicoin’s official website is timicoin.io . Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth . The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Timicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

