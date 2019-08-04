Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TDW traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 130,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,935. The stock has a market cap of $817.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Fagerstal bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,541 shares in the company, valued at $523,446.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Tamburrino bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,491.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,400 shares of company stock worth $456,995. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 245,005 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 142,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 790.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 190,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

