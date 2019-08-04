ThoreCoin Price Reaches $1,846.92 on Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $160.10 million and $180,034.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,846.92 or 0.16989210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00252201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.01381591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00108943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

