Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 844,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,827. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $99,235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 616,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after buying an additional 378,160 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,862,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,674,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after buying an additional 205,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

