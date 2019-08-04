THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

THK CO LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 592,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.09. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

