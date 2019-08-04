THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TRPX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,152. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47.

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

