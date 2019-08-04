The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUBI. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.42.

RUBI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 1,706,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $73,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Kershaw sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14,734.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 736,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 223.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 383,622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 362,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 362,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 140.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 253,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

