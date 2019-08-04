The Coca-Cola’s (KO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,101,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,321,040. The company has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

