The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,223,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,968 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,101,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,321,040. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.