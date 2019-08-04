The Abyss Market Cap Tops $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One The Abyss token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and BitForex. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $590.09 or 0.05393187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

