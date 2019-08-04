Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,505 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 79,505 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $373,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 307,378 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,118,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $11,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 180,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,907. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

