Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 64,914 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,914 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,154,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.74. 200,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

PSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, May 24th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.