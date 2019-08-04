Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 250,756 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,756 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,833,000 after acquiring an additional 895,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,089,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,372,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,469,000 after acquiring an additional 652,618 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,809,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,457 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 2,807,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,042. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

