Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,002 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,483,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

