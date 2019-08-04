Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 179,551 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,975. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.85%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

