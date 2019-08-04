Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,069 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VOE traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. 297,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

