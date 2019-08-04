Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 14.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 20.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 10.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 216,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.19. 305,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

