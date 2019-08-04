Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,550 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.07% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,276. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.62% and a net margin of 97.92%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

