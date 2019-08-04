Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $64.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 522,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $94.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $240,966.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $280,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $176,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,429.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 121.2% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 65,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

