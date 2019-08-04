Tether Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, ABCC and Kryptono. Tether has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $14.42 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00258107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.01387289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00111629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000527 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,270,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,026,461,173 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

