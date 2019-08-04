Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives $49.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000.

NYSE TER traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 2,282,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,382. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

