Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TENX remained flat at $$1.26 on Thursday. 37,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

