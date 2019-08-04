Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ TENX remained flat at $$1.26 on Thursday. 37,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.55.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
