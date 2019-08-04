Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

TENB stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tenable has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -18.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The business had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO John Negron sold 32,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $965,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,080. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tenable by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tenable by 4,624.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

