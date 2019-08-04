Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.21.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $69.63. 1,119,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.30. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $676,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $187,058.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,925.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,969 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,516,000 after acquiring an additional 230,937 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 977,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 240,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

