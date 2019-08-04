Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.17

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and traded as low as $24.45. Teck Resources shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 3,661 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$606,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,795.10. Also, Senior Officer Dale Edwin Andres bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.75 per share, with a total value of C$143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,725,000.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

