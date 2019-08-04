Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $19.17. Teck Resources shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 176,066 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
