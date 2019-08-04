Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $19.17. Teck Resources shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 176,066 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

