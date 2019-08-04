TEAM (TokenStars) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $285,688.00 and approximately $18,704.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

