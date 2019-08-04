TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 88.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,689,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,308,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,413,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,038. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

