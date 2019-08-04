TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Issues Earnings Results

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TCP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 168,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,644. TC Pipelines has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

