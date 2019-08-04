TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.75 ($26.45) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.60 ($25.11).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €21.56 ($25.07) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €22.48 ($26.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.