Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges including $18.11, $13.96, $6.32 and $7.20. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $152,576.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.33 or 0.05378053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,160,106 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $34.91, $6.32, $24.72, $45.75, $10.00, $5.22, $7.20, $62.56, $119.16, $18.11 and $4.92. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

