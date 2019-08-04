T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTOO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.63. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 506.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 121,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 340,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 82,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

