Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Synlogic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SYBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 209,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,012. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 2,005.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 312,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

