Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPN. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Superior Energy Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.62 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $1.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Superior Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Superior Energy Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

NYSE:SPN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 5,961,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,594. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,208.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPN. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 196.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 580,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 533,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

