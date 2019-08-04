Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sunworks updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SUNW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,195. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

