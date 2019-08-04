SunTrust Banks Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $120.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $110.01. 840,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,678. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after purchasing an additional 578,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,340,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,449,000 after purchasing an additional 422,350 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $18,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

