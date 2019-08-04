SunTrust Banks Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $85.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.
Shares of MEDP stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 683,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87. Medpace has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 212.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 62.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.