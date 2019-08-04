SunTrust Banks Raises L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $232.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $232.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $204.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.28.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.42. 1,228,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,661. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

