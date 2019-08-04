Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.07-1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,980. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

