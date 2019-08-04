Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.07-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 2,445,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,050. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 7.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

