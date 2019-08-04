Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

SHO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,799,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,413,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,550,000 after acquiring an additional 980,365 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,134,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,077,000 after acquiring an additional 662,146 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,219,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 244,954 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

