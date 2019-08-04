SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SXC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 1,905,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,640. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $467.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 134,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

