Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of INN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 519,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.