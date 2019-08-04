Stronghold USD Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Stronghold USD has a total market cap of $408,412.00 and $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00256949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01383967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00111057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

