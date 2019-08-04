Storeum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Storeum token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storeum has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010280 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000452 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,499,101 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

