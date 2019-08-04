Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STOR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Get Store Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 1,416,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Store Capital by 2,702.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.