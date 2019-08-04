Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,008 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,374,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

